David Airlie has managed to figure out some crucial fixes for improving the support of Radeon GCN 1.0 "Southern Islands" and GCN 1.1 "Sea Islands" hardware with this open-source Vulkan driver.
Airlie made two GCN 1.1 fixes as tested on an R7 360 while also making a change for derivative calculations. With that work, the GCN 1.1 support is now on par to the Volcanic Islands and Polaris Vulkan support.
Airlie then was fixing "lots of GPU hangs and crashes" for GCN 1.0 hardware by addressing a number of different bugs, but in the end discovering that some flushes were needed at the end of every command buffer. There still are some conformance test suite fixes for GCN 1.0, but it should be in better shape than before.
Keep in mind if you want to use RADV Vulkan on GCN 1.0/1.1, you must switch over to using the AMDGPU kernel driver rather than the Radeon DRM driver.
Airlie then concluded today's blog post by saying he plans to work on Vega RADV fixes.
