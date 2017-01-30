RADV Starts Off Another Exciting Week Of Development

The RADV Mesa Radeon Vulkan driver has seen some code land in Mesa Git while other patches are being staged on Mesa-dev as January comes to an end.
Hitting Mesa Git is RADV's support for VK_KHR_maintenance1 as introduced by Vulkan 1.0.39. RADV's support for this extension was done by Valve's Andres Rodriguez. He posted the code a few days ago while this morning the work is now in Mesa 17.1-devel.
Also hitting Mesa Git is exposing transfer format features.
It's great to see all the activity going into Mesa Git for this (still unofficial) Radeon Vulkan driver.
Meanwhile, on the Mesa mailing list, are 29 updated patches for geometry shader support by David Airlie with the re-basing of the feature against the latest code.
