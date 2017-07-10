David Airlie On Tweaking RADV For Better Performance In Deferred Demo

David Airlie has written a post on his new blog concerning a deferred rendering demo in Vulkan and how he managed to take the RADV driver from about half the speed of the AMDGPU-PRO Vulkan driver up to performance parity.
The RADV performance for this Vulkan deferred rendering demo was improved by no longer doing clear color eliminations on offscreen surfaces and then the rest of the gain was made by figuring out some "magic" values in surface addresses. That's what was covered recently in David Airlie Exploring MRT Performance Optimization For RADV.
Now this Vulkan demo is running at the same speed between RADV and AMDGPU-PRO, but it's not yet clear if this will help the performance of any real-world Vulkan Linux games. I'll run some benchmarks soon. Airlie's post can be read on his new blog.
