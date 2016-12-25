Mesa's RADV Vulkan Driver Receives Some Fixes For DOOM

Red Hat developer Dave Airlie spent some of his Christmas committing some fixes to the open-source RADV Radeon Vulkan driver for benefiting id Software's DOOM game with Vulkan renderer.
Sadly there is no native DOOM Linux port so these patches are only useful if using some out-of-tree Wine patches or alternatively using the latest Wine-Staging code for running this OpenGL/Vulkan Windows game on Linux. But if you are playing this Windows game on Linux and want to make use of the Vulkan renderer with the current Mesa Radeon Vulkan driver, you'll want to pull tonight's Mesa code.
There is multi-component shared load/stores handling and fix rendering to b10g11r11_ufloat_pack32. Both of those fixes are intended to help DOOM and should also help future Vulkan Linux games.
