David Airlie Is Bringing OpenGL 4.2 To More R600 Gallium3D Hardware
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 24 May 2017 at 08:44 AM EDT. 15 Comments
RADEON --
David Airlie is breathing some new open-source life into older Radeon GPUs with his "R600g-Rats" branch where he's bringing OpenGL 4.2 and other features to this older driver.

A Phoronix reader pointed out the r600-rats Git branch that Airlie has been working on in recent days. This is a big step forward as currently R600g in Mesa Git for pre-GCN AMD GPUs has just OpenGL 4.1 for HD 5800/6900 series hardware while bound to OpenGL 3.3 for other hardware due to lacking native FP64 support.

In r600-rats there are "hacks" to enable OpenGL 4.2 for R600g-enabled hardware not having hardware FP64 support. As part of getting to this threshold he's done work-in-progress functionality on atomics, compute shaders, SSBO, and various other features added over the past week.

We'll see what comes of this "r600-rats" branch and the WIP/HACKS code will get cleaned up and eventually merged into Mesa Git for improving the Radeon HD 6000 series and older hardware on this open-source OpenGL driver stack.
15 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
ARB_bindless_texture Patches Posted For RadeonSI Gallium3D
Radeon's ROCm OpenCL Runtime Finally Open-Sourced
Raven Ridge, VCN Decode Support Patches Posted For Gallium3D
Two More Device IDs Added For Radeon Vega 10
AMD Releases Radeon ROCm 1.5
RADV Shader Prefetching Yields Minor Performance Boost
Popular News
Chrome OS Is Working To Remove The Last Of Its X11 Dependencies
AMD Releases Optimizing C/C++ Compiler For Ryzen
Endless Flatpaks Steam
TFS File-System Still Aiming To Compete With ZFS, Written In Rust
Benchmarks: PostgreSQL 10 Performance Is Looking Good
Mono 5.0 Rolls Out With Roslyn C# Compiler, Concurrent Garbage Collection