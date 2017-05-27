Do You Still Use R600g OpenCL Clover?
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 27 May 2017 at 08:09 AM EDT. 9 Comments
RADEON --
While the ROCm OpenCL code was recently open-sourced, that new Radeon OpenCL code only supports newer GPUs like Fiji and Polaris and experimental support for "GFX7" GPUs like Hawaii. Due to this newer OpenCL stack, AMD hasn't been investing in the "Clover" Gallium3D state tracker for providing OpenCL within Mesa. But there are at least some independent developers interested in still working on this older OpenCL code for previous Radeon GPUs, including pre-GCN hardware with R600g.

In response to a patch this week about removing custom and incomplete OpenCL code paths, Marek commented that he thinks the proposed change would break R600g Clover support. But he said he wasn't sure if anyone still uses this functionality.

To which independent developer and Phoronix reader Aaron Watry commented to express his interest still in Clover and desire to contribute more to the project. "I just rebuild my desktop a month ago with a new Ryzen setup, which means that my BARTS is actually in my old machine now. WIth the open-source release of the OpenCL CTS last week, I had actually been hoping to make some progress on r600g/radeonsi clover/libclc in the near future. It'd be a shame to remove that support from r600g right now."

There was also another potential contributor expressing his interest still in R600g. Of course, we'll see what comes of this interest. Clover has been around for a while but it's been quite some time since last seeing any major progress with this Gallium3D OpenCL code.

So do you still use R600g Clover or Clover Gallium3D in general for OpenCL? Let us know in the forums.
9 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
Radeon VCN Video Decode Support Lands In Mesa
David Airlie Is Bringing OpenGL 4.2 To More R600 Gallium3D Hardware
ARB_bindless_texture Patches Posted For RadeonSI Gallium3D
Radeon's ROCm OpenCL Runtime Finally Open-Sourced
Raven Ridge, VCN Decode Support Patches Posted For Gallium3D
Two More Device IDs Added For Radeon Vega 10
Popular News
Chrome OS Is Working To Remove The Last Of Its X11 Dependencies
TFS File-System Still Aiming To Compete With ZFS, Written In Rust
Endless Flatpaks Steam
Benchmarks: PostgreSQL 10 Performance Is Looking Good
Mono 5.0 Rolls Out With Roslyn C# Compiler, Concurrent Garbage Collection
Mozilla's Servo Still Striving For WebGL Support