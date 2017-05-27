Do You Still Use R600g OpenCL Clover?

While the ROCm OpenCL code was recently open-sourced, that new Radeon OpenCL code only supports newer GPUs like Fiji and Polaris and experimental support for "GFX7" GPUs like Hawaii. Due to this newer OpenCL stack, AMD hasn't been investing in the "Clover" Gallium3D state tracker for providing OpenCL within Mesa. But there are at least some independent developers interested in still working on this older OpenCL code for previous Radeon GPUs, including pre-GCN hardware with R600g.
In response to a patch this week about removing custom and incomplete OpenCL code paths, Marek commented that he thinks the proposed change would break R600g Clover support. But he said he wasn't sure if anyone still uses this functionality.
To which independent developer and Phoronix reader Aaron Watry commented to express his interest still in Clover and desire to contribute more to the project. "I just rebuild my desktop a month ago with a new Ryzen setup, which means that my BARTS is actually in my old machine now. WIth the open-source release of the OpenCL CTS last week, I had actually been hoping to make some progress on r600g/radeonsi clover/libclc in the near future. It'd be a shame to remove that support from r600g right now."
There was also another potential contributor expressing his interest still in R600g. Of course, we'll see what comes of this interest. Clover has been around for a while but it's been quite some time since last seeing any major progress with this Gallium3D OpenCL code.
So do you still use R600g Clover or Clover Gallium3D in general for OpenCL? Let us know in the forums.
