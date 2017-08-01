QupZilla Web Browser Becomes KDE Falkon

The QupZilla open-source web-browser built using Qt WebEngine and in development for the past seven years is now part of the KDE project and has renamed itself to Falkon.
Earlier this month the QupZilla developers announced they would be moving under the KDE umbrella and in the process rename itself. Today they made it known their new name for this KDE web-browser is Falkon.
Falkon is now hosted under KDE.org and is the project's new web browser. Konqueror meanwhile is still living in KDE4 land and Rekonq as the other KDE web browser hasn't seen updates in quite some time (2014). Hopefully Falkon will thrive now with its new name and under the KDE community. Its KDE project page is currently here.
3 Comments