Mozilla's Push For Super Fast CSS With Quantum/Stylo

Since the end of July Stylo has been available via Firefox Nightly as the Rust-written Servo CSS style system. For those curious about this modern CSS system and the broader effort as part of bringing Servo/Quantum components to Firefox, Mozilla has out an interesting blog post.
The new Quantum CSS / Stylo system remains available via Firefox Nightly if activating it via the layout.css.servo.enabled configuration value. If you are curious how this new CSS engine works, Lin Clark has authored a post on Mozilla Hacks about its techniques for faster processing. This is also the first big piece of the Servo code-base in Firefox while more is expected to be merged going forward.
All the interesting technical details at Mozilla Hacks.
