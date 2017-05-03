Qt WebKit Still Being Developed As An Alternative To Qt WebEngine

While it's been a number of Qt releases already since the Chromium-based WebEngine component replaced QtWebKit, some developers are still maintaining out-of-tree code for supporting QtWebKit.
It's been a while since last having anything to report on the QtWebKit revival effort but today Konstantin Tokarev has posted an update on his latest work for maintaining QtWebKit for those not wishing to use Qt WebEngine.
If you are a developer still relying upon QtWebKit, you can learn about the latest happenings for this separate module via this mailing list post.
Add A Comment