Qt Now Supports WebGL Streaming For Qt5 Apps On The Web

The Qt tool-kit has merged support for WebGL streaming.The Qt WebGL Streaming plug-in has been merged to mainline. This WebGL streaming support will be present in Qt 5.10 due to be released in November and will be considered a technical preview module for that release.This Qt WebGL Streaming is similar to GTK's past work on the Broadway back-end for HTML5, albeit the Qt approach is with WebGL. The plug-in has a built-in HTTP server and WebSockets. They are still working on multi-user support and more, but already you can launch basic Qt applications like a Qt text editor and photo viewer to in turn view from your WebGL-capable web browser.

