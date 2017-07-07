Qt Now Supports WebGL Streaming For Qt5 Apps On The Web
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 7 July 2017 at 10:56 AM EDT. Add A Comment
QT --
The Qt tool-kit has merged support for WebGL streaming.

The Qt WebGL Streaming plug-in has been merged to mainline. This WebGL streaming support will be present in Qt 5.10 due to be released in November and will be considered a technical preview module for that release.

This Qt WebGL Streaming is similar to GTK's past work on the Broadway back-end for HTML5, albeit the Qt approach is with WebGL. The plug-in has a built-in HTTP server and WebSockets. They are still working on multi-user support and more, but already you can launch basic Qt applications like a Qt text editor and photo viewer to in turn view from your WebGL-capable web browser.


More details on the Qt WebGL Streaming via this Qt blog post.
