Qt QML Is Better Than HTML5 For User Interfaces?

Get the popcorn ready as this should be an interesting discussion item: is using Qt QML better than HTML5 when designing user-interfaces?
Engineering firm Sequality believes Qt QML is better than HTML5 when designing user-interfaces for embedded devices and have published some of their findings in a post entitled Qt vs. HTML5.
Right now they are referring to Qt being better than HTML5 for embedded/mobile, but if this is from the same trashed PR messages from a few days ago representing this independent firm, they seem to have their sights wider than that in the long run.
When tasking a developer to make a user-interface in both HTML5 and Qt, they found, "The demos showed that although the same amount of development time was spent on both versions, implementation with Qt QML delivered a more functional and complete user interface than the HTML5 version. The testing and debugging process was found to be more straightforward with Qt QML, not least because it didn’t need testing on multiple browsers. In general, the Qt QML version responded more quickly and enabled features, like keyboard and multi-touch, that were not supported by HTML5 without additional implementation."
Would you rather see more HTML5 web apps or Qt applications?
