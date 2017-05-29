Qt Applications Will Now Look Better On Flatpak'ed GNOME Desktops

KDE/Qt applications will now look better on GNOME desktops when sandboxed using Flatpak.
Building off the themes support in Flatpak, Jan Grulich has improved the GNOME integration of Qt applications packaged in Flatpak. He explained of the improvements, "we now support Gnome in form of icons, widget style and Qt platform theme and with this, when you run a Qt application in Gnome, it will look definitely better and more natively than before. We packaged regular adwaita icons which are used by default in Gnome as extension of freedesktop runtime. For widget style we use adwaita-qt style, which is a Qt style attempting to look like Gtk’s adwaita and the most important part putting this all together is QGnomePlatform, a Qt platform theme which reads your Gnome configuration and applies it to running Qt applications. QGnomePlatform also enforces Qt apps to use adwaita icons and adwaita-qt style by default so that’s another reason why it is important."
These improvements are available to Flatpak users today if installing some additional extensions for the KDE runtime. More details via this blog post.
