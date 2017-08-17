The Qt Company has this morning announced the availability of the release candidate for the upcoming Qt Creator 4.4 integrated development environment.
This Qt/C++ oriented integrated development environment is getting ready for release and it's continuing to introduce more functionality. Qt Creator 4.4 has been working on inline annotations for warnings/errors, C++ handling improvements, continued CMake build system improvements, and other enhancements to help out Qt developers.
Those wishing to try out today's Qt Creator 4.4 Release Candidate can find it over at qt.io.
