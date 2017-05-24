Just a short time after issuing the Qt 5.9 release candidate, The Qt Company has now unveiled the final release of Qt Creator 4.3.
Qt Creator 4.3 is another significant update to this Qt/C++ focused integrated development environment. Qt Creator 4.3 features an integrated code editor into Qt Quick Designer, its CMake integration now supports the build system's server-mode, C++ support improvements, improvements for debugging MSVC code, performance information for the QML profiler, and a variety of other improvements.
More details on Qt Creator 4.3 via the Qt blog.
