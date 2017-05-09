The first release candidate for the upcoming Qt Creator 4.3 integrated development environment (IDE) Is now available for testing.
Qt Creator 4.3 is a big update to this Qt/C++ focused IDE and the Qt Quick Designer now has an integrated QML code editor, support for CMake's server-mode, various mobile development improvements, CDB debugging improvements, C++ support improvements, QML performance profiling enhancements, QNX support for 64-bit platforms, and much more. The changes file in Git outlines some of the prominent changes.
The Qt Creator 4.3 release candidate download and details are available from qt.io.
