The Qt Company has made good on their word to improve release management and get Qt 5.9.1 shipped punctually.
Qt 5.9.1 is now available to end out June and comes one month after the big Qt 5.9 debut. Qt 5.9.1 doesn't add any new features but is just focused on bug-fixing. Qt 5.9 is a Long-Term Support (LTS) release and The Qt Company is planning to issue frequent patch/point releases.
The complete change-log for Qt 5.9.1 can be found here if wondering whether a bug you were affected by has been fixed. More details on today's Qt 5.9.1 release via blog.qt.io.
Today also marks the patch release of Qt Creator 4.3.1.
Qt 5.10 is under development as the next feature release while Qt 6 talk/development will begin heating up later this year.
