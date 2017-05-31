Qt 5.9 LTS Released With Its OpenVG Back-End & Much More
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 31 May 2017 at 06:20 AM EDT. 10 Comments
Qt 5.9.0 has made it out on time as the newest Qt5 tool-kit Long-Term Support (LTS) release.

Lars Knoll has just announced the availability of Qt 5.9. Qt 5.9 has big improvements around performance and stability as noted by Lars, which is good given this series' LTS state. Qt LTS releases are supported for a period of three years.

Qt 5.9 adds compute shader support in QOpenGLShader/QOpenGLShaderProgram, QPainter's OpenGL engine now works with OpenGL core profiles, Qt QML has a rewritten garbage collector, there's a OpenVG back-end for Qt Quick, Qt Quick has its own OpenGL shader cache, updated Qt WebEngine, many Qt Location improvements, HSTS support in Qt Network, Qt 3D improvements, Wayland improvements, a new Qt Gamepad Module, QNX 7.0 support, and a wide range of other changes.

More details on Qt 5.9.0 available from the release announcement and feature list.
