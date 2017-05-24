Qt 5.9 Release Candidate Available For Testing
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 24 May 2017 at 07:01 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Running just slightly behind schedule, the Qt 5.9 release candidate is now available for last-minute testing of this next tool-kit update.

Jani Heikkinen, The Qt Company's Release Manager, has announced the Qt 5.9.0 RC version as the last step before the general availability release in the near future. The brief RC announcement can be read on Qt announce.

Qt 5.9 features graphics architecture enhancements, a new OpenVG back-end for Qt Quick, Qt Quick OpenGL shader program cache, Qt WebEngine updates, and a lot of other work.

The RC release is coming about one week late and the final release was expected on 31 May. Due to this RC delay, we're probably looking at seeing Qt 5.9.0 officially out in early June. Qt 5.9 will be a Long-Term Support release.
