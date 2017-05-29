The Qt Company has released their second and final release candidate for the big Qt 5.9 tool-kit update.
Qt 5.9 RC2 has just one fix post-RC1. While the Qt 5.9 release schedule was running a bit behind, The Qt Company is still trying to meet their goal of shipping on time. As of now, they believe they can still ship Qt 5.9.0 final on Wednesday, 31 May.
Qt 5.9 features graphics architecture enhancements, a new OpenVG back-end for Qt Quick, Qt Quick OpenGL shader program cache, Qt WebEngine updates, and a lot of other improvements and new additions. Qt 5.9 will be a Long-Term Support release.
The RC2 build for last minute testing can be found via this announcement.
