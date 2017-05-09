Qt 5.9 To Be An LTS Release, Qt 6 Planning On Radar
Lars Knoll has made some interesting remarks regarding the future of Qt 5 as well as Qt 6.

The Qt Chief Maintainer and CTO of The Qt Company shared in a mailing list post minutes ago:

- He acknowledged their problem in getting patch releases out to Qt5, including that they aren't doing any patch/point releases for Qt 5.8. But moving forward he anticipates the situation will improve with better continuous integration and testing, the more frequent beta releases, etc.

- Qt 5.6 is the current toolkit's long-term support (LTS) release but they have decided Qt 5.9 will now be the next LTS release. As such, Qt 5.9 will have point/patch releases for 3+ years.

- Qt 5.10 is still aiming for a release in late autumn while Qt 5.11 should be here in the spring of 2018.

- Following the Qt 5.11 release, they plan to start working on Qt 6. Qt 6 planning will likely begin in more detail later this year at the Qt Contributor Summit taking place in October.

