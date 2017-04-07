Qt 5.9 Beta Released
Qt 5.9 Beta Released
The official Qt 5.9 Beta is now out thanks to The Qt Company and the Qt developer community.

Qt 5.9 is still planning to release by the end of May and this tool-kit update adds many new features including fully leveraging C++11, a new graphics architecture, Wayland support improvements, Qt 3D enhancements, and much more. Other changes as outlined earlier include:
Among the documented features so far for Qt 5.9 include an OpenVG back-end for Qt Quick, Qt Quick now caches QtGui / Qt Quick OpenGL shader program binaries on-disk to improve application start-up times, the QPainter OpenGL engine is now functional with OpenGL core profile contexts, window-screen associations can now be created via QML for multi-screen aware applications, Qt WebEngine is updated, and various other changes. The feature list though isn't comprehensive yet with the documentation still in need of many updates. We'll cover more on Qt 5.9 toolkit features in the weeks ahead.

More details on today's Qt 5.9 beta via blog.qt.io.
