Qt 5.9 Reaches Final Beta, Release Candidate Running Bit Behind Schedule
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 16 May 2017 at 08:47 AM EDT. Add A Comment
QT --
The Qt Company has released the last planned beta for the upcoming Qt 5.9 tool-kit.

Qt 5.9 Beta 4 was released today by Jani Heikkinen. The 5.9 release schedule puts the release candidate for 17 May, but they are now planning to push out that new milestone next week.

This few day delay shouldn't impact the final release too much, which is currently scheduled for 31 May but given this RC delay may push out final until early June.

Qt 5.9 features graphics architecture improvements, OpenVG support for Qt Quick, a Qt Quick OpenGL shader program cache, Qt WebEngine updates, and much more. In case you missed it, Qt 5.9 will be an LTS release while Qt 6 planning is beginning later this year.

Qt 5.9 beta 4 details via the mailing list.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Qt News
Qt 5.9 To Be An LTS Release, Qt 6 Planning On Radar
Qt Creator 4.3 RC1 Now Available For Developers
Qt WebKit Still Being Developed As An Alternative To Qt WebEngine
Qt 5.10 Platform Support Changes Being Discussed
Qt 5.9 Beta 2 Now Available For Testing
Clang-Based Tool Makes It Easy To Show Inefficient Qt Coding Mistakes
Popular News
It's Now Possible To Run Fedora On Chromebooks With Wayland
Linux 4.12 Gained A Lot Of Weight: More Than One Million New Lines
GIMP 2.8.22 Released, Fixes A 10 Year Old CVE
KDE 4/5 Affected By A Root Exploit Vulnerability
Radeon's ROCm OpenCL Runtime Finally Open-Sourced
Westfield: Wayland For HTML5/JavaScript