The Qt Company has released the last planned beta for the upcoming Qt 5.9 tool-kit.
Qt 5.9 Beta 4 was released today by Jani Heikkinen. The 5.9 release schedule puts the release candidate for 17 May, but they are now planning to push out that new milestone next week.
This few day delay shouldn't impact the final release too much, which is currently scheduled for 31 May but given this RC delay may push out final until early June.
Qt 5.9 features graphics architecture improvements, OpenVG support for Qt Quick, a Qt Quick OpenGL shader program cache, Qt WebEngine updates, and much more. In case you missed it, Qt 5.9 will be an LTS release while Qt 6 planning is beginning later this year.
Qt 5.9 beta 4 details via the mailing list.
