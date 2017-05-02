Qt 5.9 Beta 3 Now Available
2 May 2017
For those looking forward to the upcoming Qt 5.9 tool-kit release, the third beta is now shipping.

Qt release manager Jani Heikkinen has announced the Qt 5.9 Beta 3 release for testing and is encouraging users/developers to try it out to find bugs/regressions ahead of the planned release possibly at the end of May but could be delayed into June.

Qt 5.9 features graphics architecture improvements, OpenVG support for Qt Quick, a Qt Quick OpenGL shader program cache, Qt WebEngine updates, and much more.

More details on Qt 5.9 Beta 3 via the mailing list.
