Just weeks after the Qt 5.9 Beta debut is now a second beta available for those wishing to test this latest tool-kit work.
Qt 5.9 is expected for release by the end of May and introduces an OpenVG back-end for Qt Quick, a Qt Quick OpenGL shader cache has been added, various OpenGL improvements to Qt, updated Qt Web Engine, a qfloat16 class was added, HSTS support for Qt Network, virtual keyboard enhancements, a new Qt Gamepad module, and much more. See this Wiki page for more details on the features.
Qt 5.9 Beta 2 is available for download via this mailing list announcement.
