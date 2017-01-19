With Qt 5.8 that's due to be released next week there is the new Qt Speech as a "tech preview" of text-to-speech for this tool-kit.
Qt Speech is new to Qt 5.8 as their initial text-to-speech implementation with abstractions for different platform back-ends. So far this module is quite basic and the API appears to be very easy to interact with for Qt application developers.
If you're a Qt developer and interested in text-to-speech possibilities, check out this blog.qt.io post. Qt 5.8.0 is due to be released around 23 January with a wide-range of changes.
