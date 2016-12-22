Qt 5.8 Release Candidate Is Here, Qt 5.8.0 In January
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 22 December 2016 at 06:12 AM EST. 8 Comments
Just in time for Christmas is the release candidate for the upcoming Qt 5.8 toolkit release.

Qt 5.8 was yet another Qt5 development cycle challenged by delays but it's now expected to see Qt 5.8 released in January, compared to the original plan for releasing it in November.

New features for Qt 5.8 include a new configuration system, graphics changes for the Qt Quick 2D renderer, a built-in QML cache, an experimental Direct3D 12 back-end for Qt Quick, new Qt Quick Controls 2 additions, Qt WebEngine upgrades, Bluetooth Low Energy improvements, Qt Network improvements, embedded support improvements, and more.

New modules for Qt 5.8 coming are the Qt Wayland Compositor, Qt SCXML, Qt Serial Bus, and new platform support is for Apple tvOS and watchOS. There are also technology previews of Qt Gamepad, Qt Speech, and Qt Network Authentication.

More details on the Qt 5.8 RC via the qt.io blog. Those wanting an extensive look at the new features and changes coming for Qt 5.8.0 can see this Wiki page.

Meanwhile, the Qt 5.9 feature freeze is just around the corner.
