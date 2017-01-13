Qt 5.8 Hoping To Release Next Week, Last Minute Test Builds
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 13 January 2017 at 06:24 AM EST. 1 Comment
QT --
Qt 5.8.0 will hopefully be released in the days ahead.

The Qt Company has issued new Qt 5.8.0 release candidate snapshots this week for testing. The developers believe all official blocker bugs should be fixed with this release but are encouraging last minute testing. If nothing major is discovered, Qt 5.8.0 will be released next week on 17 January.

Those wanting to test what could be the final builds of Qt 5.8 can find them via this Qt mailing list post. Since then some bugs have been pointed out, but it's not clear yet if they'll be promoted to being blocker bugs and thereby potentially delaying next week's release.

Qt 5.8 is running months behind schedule with it originally supposed to have been released at the end of November. But at least it should be in good shape when it finally debuts. New features for Qt 5.8 include a new configuration system, graphics improvements for Qt Quick 2D, a built-in QML cache, an experimental Direct3D 12 back-end for Qt Quick, new Qt Quick Controls 2 additions, Qt WebEngine upgrades, Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) improvements, Qt Network improvements, embedded support improvements, and more. New modules for Qt 5.8 coming are the Qt Wayland Compositor, Qt SCXML, Qt Serial Bus, and new platform support is for Apple tvOS and watchOS. There are also technology previews of Qt Gamepad, Qt Speech, and Qt Network Authentication.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Qt News
Qt 5.8 Release Candidate Is Here, Qt 5.8.0 In January
Qt 5.7.1 & Qt Creator 4.2 Released
Qt Creator 4.2 RC1 Released
Qt 5.9 Planning For Feature Freeze, Other Changes
Qt Creator Gets Excited For CMake Server-Mode
Cutelyst 1.0 Qt Web Framework Released
Popular News
Richard Stallman: Goodbye to GNU Libreboot
Valve Developer Posts New AMD GPU Debugging Tool, Part Of Improving Linux Driver
It's Now Possible To Disable & Strip Down Intel's ME Blob
Debian Stretch Enters Its Soft Freeze, Full Freeze In One Month
AMD Kaveri vs. Intel Skylake With The Latest Linux/Mesa Open-Source Drivers
AMDGPU Virtualization Support Updated