Making Use Of Vulkan In Qt 5.10
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 16 June 2017 at 08:42 AM EDT. Add A Comment
One of the features we are most looking forward to with Qt 5.10 is the initial Vulkan support.

Qt developer Laszlo Agocs has written a new blog post, "part two" of his series over the Vulkan support in this Qt5 update shipping later this year. Covered in this latest post is about building a Vulkan-enabled Qt, obtaining a Vulkan instance via QVulkanInstance, a typical programming pattern, and working with external graphics engines.

Part two can be read on blog.qt.io.

As I covered last week, there's also a Qt Vulkan renderer in development albeit not covered in this latest blog post and might not be ready for Qt 5.10.

Qt 5.10 is tentatively planned for release at the end of November.
