Qt 5.10 Release Planned For The End Of November, No Qt 5.8.1 Planned
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 13 April 2017 at 08:49 AM EDT. 4 Comments
Qt 5.9 is moving closer to release so the release schedule planning around Qt 5.10 is now happening.

The Qt Company's Jani Heikkinen has laid out a Qt 5.10 scheduke proposal for getting Qt 5.10 release before Christmas. For that to happen, the Qt 5.10 feature freeze would be in early August and the tentative final release date is 30 November. With Qt5 being notorious for delays, this end-of-November planning would possibly allow Qt 5.10 to be released before the end of the calendar year.

The Qt 5.10 alpha would be at the end of August, the Qt 5.10 beta in early October, and the Qt 5.10 release candidate in mid-November. Details on this proposal via the mailing list. Qt 5.10 should be quite exciting for initial Vulkan support among other new features.

In a follow-up message, it was brought up Qt 5.6.3 will likely be out in late May or early June, Qt 5.9.1 at the end of July, and Qt 5.9.3 in November, for those interested in point releases to this cross-platform tool-kit. But it sounds like there might not be a Qt 5.8.1 and instead to shift focus to Qt 5.9, which might help it get out on time.


In other Qt news today, the KDAB consulting folks have posted a blog post about the latest on Qt 3D Animations with some Easter-themed work.
