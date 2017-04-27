Qt developers have begun a fresh round of discussions over the supported platforms / operating systems of Qt 5.10 that will be released in the later part of this calendar years.
Among the officially supported Linux distribution changes would be moving to RHEL 7.3, openSUSE Leap 42.2, Ubuntu 17.04 (still keeping around 16.04 LTS too), moving the Windows MinGW to MinGW 6.3, and more.
On the mobile side they are hoping to have Android 8 supported, if it's released by Google on time. KDAB is also looking at taking up more 64-bit Andrid work -- both ARM AArch64 and x86_64. They are also hoping for Apple iOS 11 support in Qt 5.10, if the rumors hold that it's to be released around September, they may be able to provide support in tech preview form. There's also talk of macOS 10.13 potentially being ready in tech preview form for Qt 5.10.
There is also talk of dropping 32-bit iOS/iPhone support to only keep around 64-bit device support. When macOS 10.13 support arrives, they may also drop macOS 10.10 support.
More details on the tentative discussions for Qt 5.10 platform support via this mailing list thread. The Qt 5.10 release schedule currently has this next tool-kit update due out at the end of November, assuming no delays.
1 Comment