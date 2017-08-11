It's considered pre-alpha quality so most of you will probably want to avoid it, but those wanting to easily test out the early Qt 5.10 state at least now have a binary package.
Jani Heikkinen of The Qt Company announced this morning a pre-alpha binary snapshot of Qt 5.10 using their online installer. Details or to grab it via this mailing list post.
Qt 5.10 is expected to hit its alpha release at the end of the month while a Qt 5.10 Beta is anticipated for early October and the official release of Qt 5.10.0 is expected by the end of November, pending no delays that have been rather common to Qt5 releases.
Qt 5.10 has been working towards many new/updated features with some of our favorites being the initial Vulkan support and other graphics/OpenGL improvements this cycle.
