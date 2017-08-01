Qt 5.10 Will Be Going Into Feature Freeze Soon
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 1 August 2017 at 01:14 PM EDT. Add A Comment
Feature development on the Qt 5.10 tool-kit will soon be coming to an end.

Qt developers are planning to issue the feature freeze in about one week's time at which point they will be getting out a binary snapshot out, starting the soft branching, and then getting a hard branch of the code after that. If all goes according to plan, the Qt 5.10 Alpha should be out on 31 August while a beta release is expected for 10 October. If all goes well and it's not like past Qt5 releases with delays, Qt 5.10 would then be officially released on 30 November.

The change we are most looking forward to with Qt 5.10 is the initial Vulkan support albeit it's rather limited and not about rendering Qt widgets at this stage with Vulkan over OpenGL, or anything else like that. There is a Vulkan Qt 3D renderer in development, but not for Qt 5.10 where it comes down to basic Qt Vulkan integration.

Other work in Qt 5.10 so far includes a new Qt QuickShapes 1.0 plug-in, Qt Graphical Effects supporting core OpenGL contexts, and other GUI/rendering updates. This Wiki page will eventually list more of the Qt 5.10 changes.

Details on the imminent Qt 5.10 feature freeze via this mailing list post. Then come next year is when they will likely begin working on Qt 6.
