KDAB Experimenting With Qt 3D For VR
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 20 May 2017 at 08:06 AM EDT. 9 Comments
QT --
Last year we covered some interest by Qt developers in potentially having virtual reality support for Qt 3D with OpenGL. It appears that work is getting closer to fruition.

It looks like the KDAB Qt-focused consulting firm is leading the effort on VR support for Qt 3D. On Friday, a KDAB developer requested a new Git branch in the Qt3D repository for being able to host their experiments with VR headsets using Qt3D.

For now they appear to be using OpenGL, but with Qt 5.10 will be initial Vulkan support, which should yield better performance for VR and is how Steam VR on Linux is geared.


I don't expect many games to be making use of Qt3D VR, but there could be some applications for Qt VR (or eventually, AR) support in more productive and learning environments.

It will be interesting to see what they are working on with Qt3D for virtual reality. Stay tuned to learn more once they begin dropping code and hopefully announce/blog about this effort.
9 Comments
