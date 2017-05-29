Qbs 1.8 Released -- Planned To Replace QMake Build System In Qt 6
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 29 May 2017 at 07:38 AM EDT. 8 Comments
Besides releasing Qt 5.9 RC2, The Qt Company is kicking off this new week by the release of Qbs 1.8 as their new build system.

Qbs 1.8 is the company's newest build tool and they are hoping for it to serve as a replacement to the qmake build system for Qt 6.

Qbs 1.8 is primarily composed of stability improvements but also does have some performance enhancements. New to Qbs 1.8 is support for the QNX operating system, support for building FreeBSD applications, better Android support, language improvements, and a range of other work.

Those interested in finding out more about this latest release of Qbs can do so via qt.io. Greater planning around the Qt 6 tool-kit is expected to begin later in the year.
