QNX 7 Can Be Fitted With A Qt5 Desktop
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 30 April 2017 at 03:55 AM EDT. 5 Comments
While QNX remains targeted as an operating system for mobile/embedded solutions, a BlackBerry developer in his spare time has fitted QNX 7 with a Qt5 desktop.

QNX 6 and prior had a desktop option, but was removed in QNX 7, which was released this past March. QNX 7.0 also brought support for 64-bit (and maintaining 32-bit) Intel x86 and ARM platforms along with C++14 support. For those wanting to experiment with QNX 7, a BlackBerry kernel developer has been working on making this operating system more desktop friendly.

KDE developer Pau Garcia i Quiles pointed out that BlackBerry engineer Elad Lahav has been porting more desktop software over to QNX 7 and has even written an experimental Qt5-based desktop environment.


For those interested in a fun, technical read this weekend about getting QNX 7 paired with a desktop can read this blog post for the interesting details.
