NetBSD Looking To Improve QEMU Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 17 May 2017 at 06:09 AM EDT. 2 Comments
VIRTUALIZATION
Upstream QEMU developers are looking at dropping support for sub-optimally supported hosts/platforms if there are not maintainers willing to take over the responsibilities. As such, there's now a NetBSD volunteer looking to improve their OS support on QEMU with this being an important piece of the open-source virtualization stack.

NetBSD developer Kamil Rytarowski has stepped up to take over official maintenance within QEMU for NetBSD. The focus will be on addressing build failures, cleaning up build warnings, and then restoring regression tests for NetBSD. Missing features of QEMU's NetBSD code will then be addressed following this maintenance work.

Other BSDs, Solaris, Haiku, and other operating systems are also in risk of losing support in upstream QEMU if they don't have maintainers step forward as well. More details on NetBSD's QEMU plans via this blog post.
