QEMU 2.8 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 21 December 2016 at 06:12 AM EST. Add A Comment
VIRTUALIZATION --
QEMU 2.8 is now available as a significant update to this important piece of the Linux virtualization stack.

QEMU 2.8 is set to deliver on a number of ARM improvements, POWER9 CPU support, Extended Interrupt Mode (EIM) support in the Intel IOMMU device, greater CPU support for the x86 code paths, vhost-vsock support in the VirtIO code, support for the VirtIO Crypto device, support for grant copy in Xen, SPICE now supports pure OpenGL rendering when gl=on is set, block improvements, several TCG tiny code generation enhancements, and a wide range of other improvements.

More details on the QEMU 2.8.0 changes via the QEMU Wiki.
