QEMU 2.8 is now available as a significant update to this important piece of the Linux virtualization stack.
QEMU 2.8 is set to deliver on a number of ARM improvements, POWER9 CPU support, Extended Interrupt Mode (EIM) support in the Intel IOMMU device, greater CPU support for the x86 code paths, vhost-vsock support in the VirtIO code, support for the VirtIO Crypto device, support for grant copy in Xen, SPICE now supports pure OpenGL rendering when gl=on is set, block improvements, several TCG tiny code generation enhancements, and a wide range of other improvements.
More details on the QEMU 2.8.0 changes via the QEMU Wiki.
