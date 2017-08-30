QEMU 2.10 is now available as the latest release for this important piece of the open-source Linux virtualization stack.
QEMU 2.10 adds support for the Xen 9pfs back-end, a few new sub-commands, support for building QEMU without the TCG tiny code generator, support for the VXHS network protocol, QCOW2 now supports LUKS as an encryption format, various arch0tecture-specific improvements, and more. Some of the arch-specific work includes support for enhanced virtual addressing (EVA) on MIPS, shadow registers and migration on OpenRISC, multi-threaded TCG is enabled for PowerPC, support for POWER9 guests with KVM, many s390 TCG code generation improvements, and some x86 enhancements. Those wanting to learn more about Xen 9pfs can do so here.
QEMU 2.10 also restores support for NetBSD while dropping Solaris 9 support and is still advertising DragonFlyBSD, OpenBSD, Solaris, AIX, and Haiku in an unsupported state and they could be removed if maintainers do not step forward. IA64 is also at risk of being dropped.
More details via the 2.10 change-log.
