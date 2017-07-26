QEMU 2.10 is under development as the next step for this important piece of the open-source Linux virtualization stack.
As of yesterday, QEMU 2.10-rc0 is now available for testing.
Some of the work in QEMU 2.10 includes making NetBSD a supported platform again thanks to new maintenance happening for it, various ARM improvements, Enhanced Virtual Addressing (EVA) support on MIPS, OpenRISC has support for shadow registers and other features, TCG code generation improvements for s390, GDB on x86 can now look at SSE registers, Xen 9pfs back-end support, and various other improvements.
Operating systems still at risk of seeing dropped support in upcoming QEMU releases unless maintainers step up are Solaris, GNU/kFreeBSD, DragonflyBSD, OpenBSD, AIX, and Haiku. IA64 CPU support is also at risk of losing support.
More details on QEMU 2.10 changes can be found from this Wiki page. Weekly release candidates of QEMU 2.10 are expected before officially releasing QEMU 2.10.0 towards the end of August.
