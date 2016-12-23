Python 3.6 is now officially available.
New to Python 3.6.0 on the syntax side is support for formatted string literals, a syntax for variable annotations, asynchronous generators, and asynchronous comprehensions are among the changes.
CPython meanwhile has picked up DTrace and SystemTap probing support, the asyncio module has received new features and improvements, a new file system path protocol was added to support path-like objects, the tracemalloc module has been reworked, there are a number of security improvements, several Windows-specific improvements, and much more.
Python developers wishing to learn more about this morning's Python 3.6 release can see what's new and the complete change-log. Overall it looks like another sizable and significant update to Python 3.
