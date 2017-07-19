It Looks Like Purism Might Be Soon Launching Their Libre Linux Phone
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 19 July 2017 at 11:37 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Purism, the company that started out with the Librem laptops that are Linux-friendly and now pre-loaded with Coreboot, has long had ambitions for expanding into tablets, smartphones, and other devices. It looks like the first Purism Phone might soon be announced.

Slipping (presumably, mistakenly) on their RSS feed a few minutes ago was "Protected: Phone Campaign Temporary Page" and linked here. Albeit it's a password-protected page and thus no information besides the title.

So likely soon we will be hearing of some Purism Phone announcement and given the "campaign" are likely pursuing crowdfunding once again to make this phone a reality... They have previously said it would be "first freedom, security, and privacy respecting phone."

It will be interesting to see what the Purism Phone offers hardware wise and which phone/OS stack they are planning to use, especially as the company has criticized Android/Google in the past. Stay tuned.
