Purism Librem 13 / 15 Laptops Hit GA Status

Purism has announced their privacy-minded Coreboot-friendly Librem laptops have reached a general availability state.Purism will now be holding an inventory of their Librem 13 and Librem 15 laptops for quicker shipping rather than everything being made-to-order.While this means users will no longer need to wait "months" when ordering a Librem 13/15 laptop, it still doesn't sound like it will be a very quick turnaround time. Their press release announcing the GA state says, "will now arrive in user’s hands a few weeks after purchase."If you are looking to replace a broken laptop or just anxious for your purchase, this "weeks" turnaround time is still much longer than you'll find from tier-one vendors or even other Linux hardware vendors like System76. Nevertheless, I applaud Purism on their accomplishments on getting thus far as well as their recent successful work around Coreboot , albeit still relying upon binary blobs in Coreboot.More details via their press release . I am very curious about seeing the number of Librem users in our 2017 Linux Laptop Survey