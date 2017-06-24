Purism Librem 13 / 15 Laptops Hit GA Status

Purism has announced their privacy-minded Coreboot-friendly Librem laptops have reached a general availability state.
Purism will now be holding an inventory of their Librem 13 and Librem 15 laptops for quicker shipping rather than everything being made-to-order.
While this means users will no longer need to wait "months" when ordering a Librem 13/15 laptop, it still doesn't sound like it will be a very quick turnaround time. Their press release announcing the GA state says, "will now arrive in user’s hands a few weeks after purchase."
If you are looking to replace a broken laptop or just anxious for your purchase, this "weeks" turnaround time is still much longer than you'll find from tier-one vendors or even other Linux hardware vendors like System76. Nevertheless, I applaud Purism on their accomplishments on getting thus far as well as their recent successful work around Coreboot, albeit still relying upon binary blobs in Coreboot.
More details via their press release. I am very curious about seeing the number of Librem users in our 2017 Linux Laptop Survey.
