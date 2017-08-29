Purism Highlights Challenges During Coreboot Development
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 29 August 2017 at 11:14 AM EDT. 3 Comments
HARDWARE --
Taking a brief break from their Librem 5 smartphone campaign, there's a new Purism blog post today that explains at length why this summer's Librem laptop shipments were delayed due to a pesky Coreboot bug lasting weeks and what it took to come to a workaround.

Purism has been making a lot of progress with Coreboot on their laptops and their latest laptops have indeed been shipping with Coreboot rather than the old proprietary AMI BIOS.

Before shipping their recent batch of Skylake-powered Librem 13 and Librem 15 laptops with Coreboot, they discovered an issue in their Coreboot image that resulted in the laptops being unbootable. This issue seemingly only happened at certain times and was eventually traced back to being a SATA issue.

Purism's Coreboot developers have yet to come up with a proper solution to the issue, but a workaround that doesn't cause any problems is in place and that's what has been shipping with their latest laptops. They are still working on a formal solution and will release an updated image when that comes. This post also mentions they are working towards fwupd support for making it easy to update Librem laptops' BIOS from the Linux desktop.

If you are interested in a lengthy read about their Coreboot/BIOS debugging and workaround process, see this post.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Work Begins On Kernel DRM Driver For BCM7268 With VC5
Purism's Librem 5 Is Nearing $100k In Funding, But A Long Journey Remains
Jolla Announces Sailfish X
Freedreno MSM Driver Updates Submitted For Linux 4.14
The Passive Cooling Paradigm: Atlast Solutions Ultimate Fanless Core i7 7700T
Allwinner sun4i DRM Queues HDMI CEC Support For Linux 4.14
Popular News
Ubuntu 17.10 Continues Refining Its GNOME Shell Theme
QupZilla Web Browser Becomes KDE Falkon
Intel Quietly Drops Xeon Phi 7200 Coprocessors
GNOME Control Center Switches To Its New Settings Layout
Jolla Announces Sailfish X
GIMP 2.9.6 Released With GEGL Multi-Threading & Better HiDPI Support