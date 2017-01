Well, that happened sooner than anticipated.This morning we covered PulseAudio 10.0 features and the changes coming to this big sound update. We hadn't anticipated it being released today, but that's how it ended up panning out. PulseAudio 10.0 is making use of Memfd transport by default along with changes for Bluetooth audio and more.Those unfamiliar with the PulseAudio 10.0 changes can find this Wiki page with additional details on the updates as well as download links.