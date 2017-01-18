PulseAudio 10 Coming Soon, Using Memfd Shared Memory By Default

PulseAudio 9.99.1 development release was tagged earlier this month, then usually after x.99.2 marks the official release, so it won't be much longer now before seeing PulseAudio 10.0 begin to appear in Linux distributions.
With PulseAudio 10, memfd transport is on by default after being added as an optional feature to PulseAudio 9.0. This shared memory mechanism should be better than their older shared memory implementation and also work better for sandboxing software.
If you are interested in PA / Linux audio, you also might like: Goldmund's Media Room: A Dream For Audiophiles
PulseAudio 10.0 also adds support for automatically switching the Bluetooth profile when using VoIP applications, a new module is available for prioritizing passthrough streams, there is fixed hotplugging for USB surround sound cards, separate volumes for Bluetooth A2DP/HSP profiles, and other changes.
Early PulseAudio 10.0 details can be found via this draft page.
OpenSUSE Tumbleweed is already prepping for PulseAudio 10.0. Outside of PA work, Tumbleweed is also prepping for Wine 2.0, Ruby 2.2.6, Harfbuzz 1.4.1, OpenSSL 1.1-related work, and other package updates for this rolling-release flavor of openSUSE.