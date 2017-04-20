Psychec: A Type Inference Engine For C, The C Language Meets Unification
Written by Leandro T. C. Melo in Compiler on 20 April 2017 at 09:05 AM EDT. Add A Comment
COMPILER --
Psychec is a research project out of the Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais (UFMG) in Brazil that is trying to be a type inference engine for incomplete C code. Here is a small guest post by the Psyche team about their work.

Here, at the Compiler's Laboratory of UFMG, we've been trying to understand the meaning of incomplete C code. How well can a parser reason about a source when declarations (or complete headers) are missing? In the C language, challenges appear already during parsing, since, not only syntax, but also semantic information (possibly absent) is required. Yet, the really cool challenges emerge when we want to reconstruct a partial program into a complete one that passes the type-checker.

To accomplish this compilation* of an incomplete C program we have developed an unification-based algorithm (Hindley-Milner style) that is capable of inferring any missing declaration. Our project, despite being still under research, can already do quite impressive things. Maybe you want to take a look and give us some feedback? The source is
at GitHub: ltcmelo/psychec. We also offer an online interface for those who want to try things out at http://cuda.dcc.ufmg.br/psyche-c. Who said a type inference engine for C couldn't exist? ;-)

* We mean compilation without any abuse of terminology. For instance, linking might not be possible because we don't generate function stubs.
Add A Comment
Related Compiler News
Relm: A GTK-Based GUI Library In Rust For Async GUI Apps
LLVM Is On The Path To Getting Faster
Intel Developers Looking To Get Nios II Backend In LLVM
Kotlin Language Gets Experimental Native Compilation Support
LLVM 4.0.1 Planning, Aiming For Better Stable Releases
C++17 Is Complete, Work On C++20 Is Getting Underway
Popular News
Qt 5.10 Release Planned For The End Of November, No Qt 5.8.1 Planned
Debian Issues Statement Over Arrested Russian Developer
Ubuntu GNOME Will No Longer Be A Separate Flavor
PlayStation 3 Emulator Making Progress On Linux Support
Chrome 59 To Support Headless Mode
Wine 2.6 Delivers Direct3D Multi-Threaded Command Stream