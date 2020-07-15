Valve and CodeWeavers have rolled out a release candidate of Proton 5.0-10 as the newest update to their Wine-based software powering Steam Play for running Windows games on Linux.The lone significant change with Proton 5.0-10 RC is making the game Death Stranding now playable on Linux.Death Stranding is an action game released for Windows just yesterday as a title developed by Kojima Productions and powered by the Decima engine. This $60 USD game so far has a 9/10 rating on Steam and has been well reviewed.

Details on Proton 5.0-10 RC via GitHub . Besides needing to use the "next" beta branch on Steam for 5.10-RC, you also need to be using the very latest NVIDIA and AMD Radeon Vulkan drivers.