Valve/CodeWeavers Rolls Out Proton 5.0-10 RC For Death Stranding, One Day After Windows Release
15 July 2020
Valve and CodeWeavers have rolled out a release candidate of Proton 5.0-10 as the newest update to their Wine-based software powering Steam Play for running Windows games on Linux.

The lone significant change with Proton 5.0-10 RC is making the game Death Stranding now playable on Linux.

Death Stranding is an action game released for Windows just yesterday as a title developed by Kojima Productions and powered by the Decima engine. This $60 USD game so far has a 9/10 rating on Steam and has been well reviewed.


Details on Proton 5.0-10 RC via GitHub. Besides needing to use the "next" beta branch on Steam for 5.10-RC, you also need to be using the very latest NVIDIA and AMD Radeon Vulkan drivers.
