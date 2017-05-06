PowerPC 64-bit To Support Up To 512TB Virtual Address Space On Linux 4.12
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 6 May 2017 at 07:05 AM EDT. 6 Comments
HARDWARE --
While Intel is working on 5-level paging support to allow a virtual address space up to 128 PiB and physical address space of 4 PiB, the PowerPC guys are working on upping their address space capabilities too.

With the Linux 4.12 kernel, POWER 64-bit server CPUs can now support up to 512TB of virtual address space compared to a previous limit of 128TB.

The Linux 4.12 changes also have continued work on the POWER9 CPU support. POWER9 systems are still slated to be shipping this year as IBM's 14nm FinFET CPUs in 12 and 24 core versions with SMT4. We've seen POWER9 work going into the mainline Linux kernel now for a number of cycles. POWER9 work in Linux 4.12 includes support for a new "XIVE" interrupt controller, a TLB flushing optimization, CAPI (Coherent Accelerator Interface Architecture 2.0 cards support, and more.

The complete listing of Power changes for Linux 4.12 via this pull request.
6 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Intel RealSense SR300 Camera Support Added To Linux 4.12
Intel Laptop Driver Improvements Slated For Linux 4.12: Lenovo, Dell, Fujitsu, Etc
MD RAID Optimizations For Linux 4.12
Intel P-State, Schedutil Get Updated For Linux 4.12 Kernel
Linux 4.12 To Begin Supporting TrustZone CryptoCell
New ARM Support Going Into The Linux 4.12 Kernel
Popular News
Intel Confirms Vulnerability In Intel AMT/ME
USB Type-C Port Manager Coming To Linux 4.12
Early Patches For Kernel Lockdown Mode Set For Linux 4.12
The Huge DRM Driver Update Submitted For Linux 4.12: Vega, Atomic & Co
Linux 4.11 Set To Be Released Today
Features To Look Forward To In Next Month's KDE Plasma 5.10