PostgreSQL 10 Is Going To Be Very Feature Rich
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 8 April 2017 at 12:01 PM EDT. 4 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
PostgreSQL developer Robert Haas has shared a look at the features coming up to PostgreSQL 10 and it's quite impressive for those using this database system.

Among the changes for PostgreSQL 10 are improvements to declarative partitioning, logical replication support, improved parallel query, SCRAM authentication, performance speed-ups, hash indexes are now WAL, extended statistics, new integrity checking tools, smart connection handling, and much more.

Those interested in learning much more about the features coming up for PostgreSQL 10.0 can read Robert's blog post.
