Benchmarks: PostgreSQL 10 Performance Is Looking Good
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 19 May 2017 at 04:51 PM EDT. 1 Comment
With yesterday's release of the PostgreSQL 10 beta, a number of Phoronix readers and some of my supporters requested benchmarks of this major update to this widely-used SQL database server. Well, for those curious about this early test release, here are some benchmarks.

PostgreSQL 10.0 won't be officially released until Q3, but given all the features and interest in this update, I decided to run some beta benchmarks. With the Phoronix Test Suite it's easy and adapted the existing pgbench test profile for the v10 beta build. All the same parameters/process was used for comparing PostgreSQL 9.6.3 stable to PostgreSQL 10.0 Beta 1.

The same Intel Xeon E3 Skylake system running Ubuntu 16.04 LTS was used for these initial PostgreSQL 10 pgbench benchmark results...


The performance varied from being about the same...

To being a bit slower in some cases...



To outright winning in others, while using all the same parameters and configuration each time. There wasn't any huge surprises in either direction, at least for this stock pgbench run, but the improvements in several of the runs are rather measurable. Overall PostgreSQL 10.0 is looking exciting on the feature front and you can expect to read more about it and more tests later in the year. The rest runs for this article are in 1705198-TR-POSTGRESQ35 on OpenBenchmarking.org.
1 Comment
